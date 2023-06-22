Remembering a legendary poet: Kaviarasu Kannadasan Tamizh Sangam

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Kaviarasu Kannadasan Tamizh Sangam and audience went on a nostalgic trip as singer Pushpavanam Kuppusami began his performance. The songs from the golden period of Tamil cinema (1960s to 80s) were by poet Kannadasan, whose 97th birth anniversary falls on June 24. Ahead of the same, the Sangam conducted an event and presented two awards in memory of the legend, to B Lenin, film editor and Avvai Arul, director, Tamil Development Department.

Since its inception in 1991, the Sangam has been celebrating the birth anniversary of the poet annually by bestowing the Kannadasan Award on two eminent personalities from the worlds of literature and cinema.

Kaverimaindhan, an ardent fan of Kannadasan, says it was a God-sent directive for him to hold the annual event without a break. The poetry lover took an instant liking to Kannadasan as he read his works.

For him, the defining moment of his life was when former chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, inaugurated a bronze statue of Kannadasan, close to his residence. It was a day-long celebration with participation of littérateurs in the festival which had music, pattimandram and interactions with the audience.

Recounting his conversation with her, Kaverimaindhan said, “Jayalalithaa held Kannadasan in high esteem from the time she debuted in Vennira Aadai. The songs had such a magical feel. She was only too happy to fund it, placing two empty cheques in front of me. One was from the government and the other, her personal one. I was left speechless. MS Viswanathan, who had accompanied me, said it was fine if the government took care of the funding.”

Kaverimaindan has penned several books, mostly on Kannadasan and one each on MGR, Kamaraj and poet Vaali. His book Silai Piranda Kadhai was released 25 years after the statue was installed. “It was the wish of the almighty that the book had to see the light of the day on a landmark day. The honesty of my efforts getting the appreciation of the worthies who had reviewed the book was an unforgettable moment. Every word of the book harped on the strong realism that there cannot be another Kannadasan. Who else could have penned the lines that an individual who went on an evening stroll brought home a collection of poems?,” he shares.

When Kaverimaindan met MGR when he brought out a book on the exploits of the charismatic actor, MGR had told him that he owed it to Kannadasan for churning out lyrics giving an insight of his interest in politics. Kaverimaindhan’s livelihood took him to the Gulf and in those 20 years, scores of programmes were conducted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Muscat. “I was not in the know of the reach of Kannadasan across the shores. I was astonished to know the craze of the younger generation who had volumes of the poet’s work stored in their computer. Oru Koppayile En Kudiyirupu, a gem from the movie Ratha Thilagam was among the repertoire, something I did not bargain,” he says.

While well-wishers and sponsors helped Kaverimaindhan realise his dream of the statue, there is a bigger one in the agenda. With only three years left for the centenary year, he desires an event that would be a landmark in Tamil history. “The poet has made every Tamilian proud, and everyone has a duty to contribute. Personally, I am planning to hold events in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The magnitude should speak eloquently on a poet, who lived simple, thought big and spread the joy of happiness universally,” he shares. He also harbours a dream of dedicating a museum to Kannadasan showcasing his works of prose and poetry to the world.

