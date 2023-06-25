Home Cities Chennai

No path for pedestrians in Chennai's T Nagar 

A walk on the pedestrian plaza on a Saturday evening was nothing if not scary. Bike riders swerved on the footpath to avoid the traffic on the road.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles parked on the pedestrian plaza at Pondy Bazaar in T Nagar makes it difficult for people to walk through | P Jawahar

Vehicles parked on the pedestrian plaza at Pondy Bazaar in T Nagar makes it difficult for people to walk through | P Jawahar

By Pavithra A
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An evening shopping along the pedestrian plaza in T Nagar is an experience in itself. Small groups of youngsters have a hearty laugh on the pavement benches, parents hold on to children lest they wander off into the play area and senior citizens take a ride on the buggies across the stretch as their eyes wander along the line-up of shops. However, as the plaza is set to turn four in a few months, an issue that plagued it when it was first opened, continues.

A walk on the pedestrian plaza on a Saturday evening was nothing if not scary. Bike riders swerved on the footpath to avoid the traffic on the road. Glares from shoppers and others did little to discourage them. If that was not all, vehicles of shoppers line up on the plaza on busy days.

For instance, part of the footpath opposite the smart bike station serve as mini parking zones for shoppers in a hurry. The bylanes along the plaza are also used as parking spots. “The vehicles are parked in the middle of the pavement and pedestrians have to walk around it,” said Shreya (20).

Despite the parking arrangements, both on-street and at the multi-level car park, implemented by the corporation in and near the plaza, haphazard parking continues. When TNIE asked a pedestrian about the multi-level car park, Praveen (25), who has been working in the same vicinity at North Usman road for two years said he had no idea the facility exists.

When contacted, a senior corporation official said plans were on to permanently solve the parking issue in T Nagar by designating parking areas near the plaza. However, he said, it was also a collective responsibility to use the plaza as intended. “We need a certain extent of civic responsibility and the help of the police to ensure that the pedestrian plaza remains exclusive for pedestrians.”

Apart from this, the pedestrian plaza is the place to take in the sights, sounds and smells of the city, not too different from the bustling Pondy Bazaar that it was before the footpath was built. It was originally designed to build a sense of community and encourage non-motorised transport and was officially opened in November 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Nagar pedestrians footpath
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp