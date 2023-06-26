NAC celebrates golden jubilee in a glittering gala

Maithreyi S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On June 21, NAC Jewellers, Mylapore, was lit up as the jewellery brand geared up to celebrate its 50th anniversary since its inception. In honour of the legacy of the founder, the late N Anjaneyulu Chetty, NAC Jewellers unveiled his bust at the store, along with the Golden Week Celebrations for the stores’ longtime patrons and customers.

To signal an auspicious start for the event, the kuththuvilakku was lit by the chairman of NAC, Anantha Padmanabhan, the chief guest K Doraisami, senior advocate, the guest of honour Ishari K Ganesh, founder & chancellor, Vels University and chairman, Vels Group of Institutions, and other members of the NAC family. Anantha Padmanabhan, in his welcome address, thanked his customers and employees, along with those in attendance, and spoke about his father, N Anjaneyulu Chetty with fond reverence.

“My father used to say that his two eyes were reserved. One went to his customers, and the other, to his employees. That is how integral they were to his life. And through these years, I have followed the same principle, and I hope that my son and my grandson will also do the same when they take over the company after me,” he shared.

The dignitaries then unveiled the statue. Chief guest, Doraisamy fondly recalled the memories he shared as a customer in the store. “I remember, whatever jewellery that we would buy, it would always go to Anjaneyulu Chetty’s hands before coming to us along with his blessings. My family was fortunate enough to receive his blessings often,” he said.

Associated with NAC as a patron for the past 35 years, Ganesh shared, “Over the decades, I have built such a strong bond with this family. In fact, the jewellery for my sisters’ weddings and my own was provided by NAC and I will continue to be a patron for this establishment in the coming years as well.”

As part of the celebrations, NAC jewellers announced that they would be donating Rs 50 lakh to charitable foundations. Cheques of `40 lakh, to Anandam Foundation, and Rs 10 lakh, split equally between the Adyar Cancer Institute and Sankara Nethralaya, were donated.

The Golden Week Celebrations were unveiled by the executive director, Arjun Varadaraj. With exciting offers and contests that have prizes to be won, the Golden Week Celebrations will be taking place from July 1 to July 8.



