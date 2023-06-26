Short+Sweet festival returns to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Short+Sweet, South India Theatre festival returns with its 9th edition in Chennai, presented by Prakriti Foundation along with The Blu Lotus Foundation in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise, Chennai.

The festival will begin on September 7 and will run for four weeks. They are now accepting script entries and registrations for actors, directors, and independent theatre companies.

The 10 best plays of the festival, seven picked by a panel of judges and three by audience votes, will make it through to the gala finals.

There will be prizes for Best Play, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Script. The audience will also vote for their ‘Play of the Day’ at every show.

The last date to enter the scripts, and register as a director or as an independent theatre company is July 9 and the last date to register as an actor is August 1. Registrations can be made on https://linktr.ee/PrakritiFoundation



