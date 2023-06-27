G Square launches new project in Navalur, OMR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: G Square has announced its new project, G Square Aurora with 217 residential plots spread over 9.63 acres, in Navalur on OMR. The project will have plots open for sale at an early bird price offer of Rs 4,999 per sq ft for the first 15 bookings.

“The DTCP-approved and RERA-registered project is close to some of the city’s prime locations, where plots are sold at high price points such as Siruseri at Rs 7,000 per sq ft, Padur at Rs 6,500 per sq ft, Thalambur at Rs 6,000 per sq ft and Sholinganallur at Rs 8,333 per sq ft. The project will additionally offer special features like well-laid blacktop internal road with street lights, 24x7 CCTV surveillance, two years of free maintenance and world-class amenities,” said a press release from G Square.

Bala Ramajeyam, MD of G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “The project is tactically planned and placed in a location that has IT companies, entertainment avenues, and upscale residential communities within its vicinity. This project is capable of providing people with the much sought-after work-life balance and office-home proximity.”

G Square Aurora will consist of ready-to-build villa residential plots ranging from 536 sq ft to 1364 sq ft and prices ranging from Rs 23.3 lakh to Rs 1.8 crore.

