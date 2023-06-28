Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's new interest structure to penalise late property tax payments

If half-yearly tax is not paid on time, civic body will levy 1% SI per month until dues are paid

Published: 28th June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Home loan, Home tax , property tax , Loan

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has changed its penalty and incentive structure for property tax payments, in line with the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023.

In case the half-yearly property tax is not paid within 30 days from the commencement of the half-year (April 1-September 30), the civic body will levy an interest of 1% simple interest per month until the dues are paid. Earlier, the civic body had levied an interest of 2% a year. As per the new rules, the interest to be paid as a penalty is to be levied on the first day of every month.

“The idea is that there will now be a disincentive for late payments and an incentive for early payments. Earlier, if property owners missed the deadline, a fixed 2% interest was levied which may result in some losing interest to pay off the dues but here the interest is staggered and so, every month, there is an incentive to pay and avoid further interest being added,” said a senior corporation official.

Similarly, property owners who pay the tax anytime between April 1 to 30 or from October 1 to 30 will be eligible for 5% of the net property tax payable and a maximum of `5,000 as an incentive, as per the new rules. Earlier, the civic body had incentivised payments in the 15 days, from April 1 to 15 and October 1 to 15.

Officials also said that the rules and guidelines of property tax calculation and collection have been laid down clearly, helping them avoid litigation. According to corporation officials, the number of properties paying property tax yearly has increased recently thanks to online payment drives and awareness campaigns. 

Residents may pay property tax dues by swiping credit or debit cards, through e-seva centres in zonal or ward offices, Namma Chennai mobile app, Bharat Bill Payment System, through the www.chennaicorporation.gov.in website, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
property tax Chennai Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp