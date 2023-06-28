Home Cities Chennai

Now, GIS to help Chennai city police to zero in on crime hotspots

Commissioner Jiwal inaugurated the new initiative at the integrated command and control room at the commissionerate in Vepery.

Published: 28th June 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

More than 60,000 crime records between 2016-2022 have been mapped | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) on Tuesday launched Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of crime zones. The data generated through GIS mapping will help police make informed decisions, said the city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal. 

Commissioner Jiwal inaugurated the new initiative at the integrated command and control room at the commissionerate in Vepery. A special GIS centre has been established and equipped with the latest GIS software tools and technologies that help in the normalisation and compilation of data from Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), daily service registers, daily incident reports and other critical data sets from GCC, Social Welfare Department.

“All critical establishments such as women and child support centres, education centres, pink toilets, streetlights, markets and other sensitive areas are marked,” said Jiwal. More than 60,000 crime records between 2016-2022 from CCTNS, daily service registers have been mapped to their precise locations, through more than 300 trained police personnel. 

The police said that the new system will help them in the identification of roadside facilities like bus stands, shopping areas, and parking locations which are prone to snatching and theft, identification of prominent clusters in the city having crime records against women and children with the help of historical crime records and reported incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GIS mapping Chennai City Police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp