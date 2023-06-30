Chennai cops get India’s 1st drone unit worth Rs 3.6 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DGP C Sylendra Babu and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Drone Police Unit’ for the at Arunachalapuram, near Muthulakshmi Park in Adyar. Costing `3.6 crore, this is the first such project in India, said a note from the police. All these drones have built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

This unit will have a total of nine drones under three different categories. Quick Response Surveillance Drones (6 nos); Heavylift Multirotor Drones (1 no); and Long Range Survey Wing Planes (2 nos). These drones can be operated up to a distance of 5-10 km from the ground station.

These drones with AI technology can precisely estimate the number of people present at a festival or gathering, allowing the police to properly prepare their crowd control measures. Additionally, the drones are fitted with ANPR cameras, which enable real-time verification of the vehicle registration database and the detection of suspects and stolen vehicles.

The Heavy Lift Drone with infrared cameras can locate and save those caught in the sea by deploying life jackets even during night time. Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha; Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, J Loganathan; Joint Commissioner of Police, South, M R Sibi Chakaravarthi; Deputy Commissioner of Police Adyar, Mahendran, and other police officers were present at the event.

