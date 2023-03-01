Home Cities Chennai

Nepal dental students visit Chennai college

As part of their visit, the Nepalese students attended workshops and interactive sessions in the clinics, where they observed cases and learned about treatment planning and protocol.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A group of 10 dental postgraduates from Kathmandu University of Medical Science in Nepal recently visited Saveetha Dental College, Chennai. During their visit, the students were exposed to global clinical training and world-class infrastructure in the field of dentistry, gaining valuable experience.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kathmandu University in Nepal, which provides for student and faculty exchange programs as well as research cooperation. As part of their visit, the Nepalese students attended workshops and interactive sessions in the clinics, where they observed cases and learned about treatment planning and protocol.

After their visit, the Nepalese students gave a brief feedback about their experience at Saveetha Dental College, expressing their appreciation for the facilities and the opportunity to visualise digital dentistry in the healthcare field.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saveetha Dental College Chennai Kathmandu University
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp