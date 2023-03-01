Nepal dental students visit Chennai college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A group of 10 dental postgraduates from Kathmandu University of Medical Science in Nepal recently visited Saveetha Dental College, Chennai. During their visit, the students were exposed to global clinical training and world-class infrastructure in the field of dentistry, gaining valuable experience.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kathmandu University in Nepal, which provides for student and faculty exchange programs as well as research cooperation. As part of their visit, the Nepalese students attended workshops and interactive sessions in the clinics, where they observed cases and learned about treatment planning and protocol.

After their visit, the Nepalese students gave a brief feedback about their experience at Saveetha Dental College, expressing their appreciation for the facilities and the opportunity to visualise digital dentistry in the healthcare field.



CHENNAI : A group of 10 dental postgraduates from Kathmandu University of Medical Science in Nepal recently visited Saveetha Dental College, Chennai. During their visit, the students were exposed to global clinical training and world-class infrastructure in the field of dentistry, gaining valuable experience. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kathmandu University in Nepal, which provides for student and faculty exchange programs as well as research cooperation. As part of their visit, the Nepalese students attended workshops and interactive sessions in the clinics, where they observed cases and learned about treatment planning and protocol. After their visit, the Nepalese students gave a brief feedback about their experience at Saveetha Dental College, expressing their appreciation for the facilities and the opportunity to visualise digital dentistry in the healthcare field. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });