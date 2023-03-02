Child labour: Man deboards 12-year-old, brother from bus over repayment of loan in TN

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy and his 18-year-old brother who took a bus for their home from Kancheepuram bus stand were forcibly deboarded from the bus by their employer and five of his men in full public view on Tuesday evening over money allegedly owed by the boys.

According to sources, the brothers worked in a snack-making unit run by Illayaraja in the Kancheepuram district. After being warned, Illayaraja handed over the minor to the police. The district child welfare committee has initiated a probe and has sent a letter to the state labour department to investigate complaints of child labour. The brothers have now been sent to a government after care centre at Athur in Chengalpet district. “Since there was no complaint, we did not book a case,” a police officer said.

Speaking to TNIE, the elder brother said, “Due to financial troubles in the family, I joined work after finishing Class 10. I have been working in the unit for the past two-and-a-half years. Four months ago, my brother in Class 7 discontinued his studies and joined me. We borrowed Rs 1 lakh two years ago. Illayaraja was deducting the money from my salary.”

Childline coordinator for Kancheepuram S Avinash said, “Illayaraja and five others caught hold of the boy and asked his brother to pay the debt and then take his sibling.” Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said the 18-year-old reached the Kanchi taluk police station along with Avinash. The information was passed on to Kancheepuram's Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials. Police told Illayaraja to hand over the boy.

