Home Cities Chennai

Every fabric has a story  

Klum — which, she says, resonates with the idea of ‘refreshing’ — was born in 2016 at Thamarassery, Kozhikode.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Abdul Shahi Muhammed is an ace Ajrakh handblocking artisan in Gujarat’s Ajrakhpur village. Right from his childhood, crafting new designs gave him great joy. After the devastating Gujarat earthquake of 2001, however, Abdul left the traditional art of his Khatri community as his passion could not fetch him adequate income. Abdul did several odd jobs for years. But, eventually, he returned to Ajrakh blocking. Nothing else gave him satisfaction.  

Like Abdul, unheard stories of handblock artisans of Kalahasti, Dhamdka, Bagru, and Machilipatnam will be told through a travel documentary by designer and founder of the clothing brand Klum, Prajina Jaanaki. Exploring the Indian block print’s rich cultural history and the deft hands behind the intricate motifs, Prajina headed out to India’s villages to capture the lives of the artisans. “Handblocking is a tedious process,” says Prajina, who plans to pitch the documentary to an OTT platform.  

“No machinery is involved, and the effort and time put in by the artisans deserve to be highlighted. Nuanced hand blocking hasn’t gained much prominence in the Indian textile scene. It is an art that needs to be viewed at deeper levels. Through this documentary, I want the artisans’ effort, and the process to reach a global audience. I believe there hasn’t been any such documentary showcasing Indian  handblocking.” 

Klum — which, she says, resonates with the idea of ‘refreshing’ — was born in 2016 at Thamarassery, Kozhikode. Known for having introduced over 800 Kalamkari prints, Klum started experimenting with and organic handblocking, and presented prints such as ajrakh, dabu, pen kalamkari, gaamthi, bagru and vanaspathi. The prints are crafted on cotton, linen, handloom, mulberry and gajji silk. Utilising the age-old craft of dyeing and colouring a fabric using a wooden block, Prajina aims to make handblock prints a luxury and support the artisans. 

“The hard work behind each print and fabric is enough to label the final product a luxury,” she says, adding, “some people, however, overlook the work and question the price.” 

Stories of many cultures 
Along with Klum partner Shyjal Shameem Ahmmed and creative director Binoy Karamen, Prajina travelled to remote villages across India and spent days with artisans. “These villages have unique cultures and are known for particular handblock prints. It was quite fascinating to watch the colourful prints of divine figures, humans, birds and animals take form,” she says.

In Ajrakh handblock printing, the cloth material is soaked in water to remove starch. Once it is dried, the motifs are etched. The cloth is then drenched in natural dyes made from madder, camel dung, lime, and iron deposits. Kalamkari is mostly done by the women of rural areas. Clothes are soaked in a mixture of cow dung and water first, and then in buffalo milk. The process gives the fabric an off-white shade. After multiple rounds of dipping in natural mixtures, washing and sun drying, design outlines are done with charcoal quills. 

Pen kalamkari consists of stories penned on fabric — florals, peacocks, and divine characters of Mahabharata and Ramayana are portrayed artistically. Gaamthi comes from the rural areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is known for the generous use of red, black, and beige shades. Both Bagru and Dabu are done by the women artisans of Rajasthan. Bagru’s darker motifs are done on light-shades, while Dabu uses white motifs. Vanaspati handblocking is done using vegetable dyes, and the creations are done in a way that the natural beauty of the prints do not fade even after multiple washes.

The documentary will also showcase the not-so-popular Fadat prints — a mix of Bagru and Dhabu. Its making is more strenuous than the others. Incidentally, Klum’s recent collection, Dva Rasa, presents pairings of different prints.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp