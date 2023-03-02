Home Cities Chennai

Smashing victories at national and state level meets

Ananya trains with top Asian-ranked Pooja Arthi at the same academy.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Srivatsan Ram
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Through the second week of February, Chennai witnessed some international squash by hosting the Asian Junior Team Squash Championship. A 14-year-old player named Ananya Narayanan wasn’t part of the squad but was spotted in the audience watching the semifinals between India W and Malaysia W. During a brief interaction, the passionate teenager talks about her love for squash, how it has reflected her personality growth, and what could be done for more opportunities.

Ananya is in class 9 at the GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, and uses her well-rounding approach to managing studies and practice. “My squash practice doesn’t get affected.

Sometimes I finish my training at 7 pm, and I have my exams the next morning. But I managed to learn quickly and am good with my studies,” she said.Ananya’s parents have chosen to stand by her passion and denied the conventional ways to support her success. “Everyone says you should study for good marks and get settled. But my parents have asked me to focus on squash more. Whatever I like, they support me,” said the No 19 ranked Asian in U-17.

Interestingly, squash wasn’t her first sport. At age 5, she had won bronze at CBSE South Zone for the U-6 category for skating and came first and second at District and State levels, respectively. However, persistent injuries made her switch to squash at age 9. “It’s a very physical sport, and I like the running,” she said. Like every other athlete, she has grown because of the sport.“I used to get hyped up for everything. But now I’ve learnt to be more subtle and casual,” she said.

She has arrived fresh from winning bronze in Indian Junior Open at Delhi two weeks earlier and won first in TN State Sports Meet on Republic Day. She represented India at the Asian Junior Individual Championship in Thailand last June. Later, she also spoke of her ambitions to play at the World Junior next. Ananya trains with top Asian-ranked Pooja Arthi at the same academy. Both are coached by Deepak Mishra.

Frustrations occur regarding the importance given to the sport. “The 16 sports listed for the CM Trophy 2023 happening currently didn’t include squash, and we are taken aback,” said the disappointed mother. Further, Ananya opined on widening the exposure to more players for additional games. “Give chance to everyone. The rules are that only the No 1 can play State. Hence, many players remain behind, and they don’t have coaching either. So, I’d request at least the top 5 players to get to play more,” she said.
 

