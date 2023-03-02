Home Cities Chennai

TN, UNEP to work together to make cities cooler

The programme is being delivered under the framework of Cool Coalition and the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.  

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:52 AM

climate change

Illustration | Soumyadip Sinha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu government has signed an MoU with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to develop a comprehensive urban cooling programme to meet objectives under Tamil Nadu State Action Plan on Climate Change.

UNEP, in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, is implementing a national cooling programme to support Indian cities to implement sustainable cooling and heat resiliency strategies. The programme is being delivered under the framework of Cool Coalition and the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.  

The MoU shall facilitate collaboration between Tamil Nadu and UNEP to address the rapidly increasing demand for cooling in cities while supporting implementation of initiatives to adapt and counteract rising extreme heat.

UNEP will work with stakeholders to prepare comprehensive action plans including improved urban design, enhancing green cover in cities, building efficiency measures, extreme heat planning and district cooling, a press release said.
 

Comments

