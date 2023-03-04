Going global at 50: Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Driving down Shanthi Colony, I spot a new restaurant among the bevy of options that we already have in Anna Nagar. On sharing the news at home, my parents tell me this was the first restaurant they took me to when I was a child. A few days later, a friend shared that this restaurant was a major part of her childhood too, as her grandfather used to often treat her to parotta, gobi manchurian and raita, over here. A family friend revealed that this was also a go-to eatery for a quick get-together over cups of aromatic coffee and plates of crispy medhu vadai. The restaurant that has all of us curled up in nostalgia is Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan. The seemingly most famous of all the ‘Bhavans’ in the city has added another feather to its proverbial cap with VB World and its all-new global vegetarian cuisine.

A plush makeover

“For the 50th year, we wanted to bring in all the global cuisines under one roof. We have curated the best food that people like. We wanted to enter into the bakery segment too, hence there is Cones & Brew. A bakery has to have the best coffee, and we source ours from Bili Hu in Chikmagalur. There are live stations for pizzas, dim sums, chaat, and an Indian live counter, which will have something new on a rotational basis,” says Anand Krishnan, director, Vasanta Bhavan.

Entering the 7,800 sq ft property, we are greeted with an ambience straight out of a five-star hotel. The lights encased in a wooden case bounce off the checkered floor, which opens into the main dining area where everything from Indian and Italian to Chinese and Continental is served.

With 24 flavours of gelato including red velvet, white chocolate, pistachio, double chocolate brownie, Oreo cream, masala chai — all of which will be on rotation — the menu at the bakehouse and coffee shop is extensive. Besides, there are also sorbets, cakes, breads, cookies, cheesecakes and cupcakes. For the fitness-conscious, there are healthier variants to opt from. Vegan options will be available too. The two Italian coffee machines whip out unique flavours like rose latte, pistachio latte, and coconut cream latte. If this doesn’t seem sugar-intense enough, there are two counters for sweets too.

VB World was conceptualised eight months ago. The main dining area can seat 180 people. The mezzanine floor can be used for large gatherings. They also have a 20-seater private dining section that has a secret entry. “This is possible because of the location. Anna Nagar has long been on our mind. When we got the spot, we decided to make the cuisine global. An ambience like this needs to be justified by food. We will also stand out among all the restaurants here,” says Anand, adding that this is the first branch to open after Covid.

Armed with a degree in hospitality management from Switzerland and experience from the industry US and Bali, Anand joined the family business ten years ago, becoming the third-generation owner. With customers going global, it was only a matter of time till a traditional restaurant revamped itself. “People travel a lot, have access to the Internet, and have a global mindset. Sitting here, you know what food is trending in the US or Europe and customers want it here. In such a scenario, we have to think out of the box. Here, we serve the traditional South Indian dishes, as well as pastries and pizzas,” he shares. While the coffee shop opens operations at 11 am, the restaurant is open from breakfast onwards. Anand plans to have bakery operations till 1 am.

Focussing on sustainable solutions, VB World has introduced an induction kitchen that is free of gas cylinders. This brings down the heat levels inside the kitchen significantly, zero carbon emission and also benefits the chef’s health. “We implemented this for the first time, three years back. From then on, all the branches that we have renovated or the newer branches we have opened have only induction stoves. Did you know that chefs who work in the heat for a long time suffer from kidney stones after a few years? This makes it easy for the guys,” he shares, adding that a gen-set back-up will keep the kitchen running even in case of power outages.

History of VB

Meanwhile, Anand’s father Ravi Muthukrishnan joins us and takes us through the 50-year-old journey of the brand that has seamlessly weaved itself into the fabric of the Chennai food scene.It all started when Muthukrishnan, Ravi’s father, searched for a prospective job after the failure of agriculture in his hometown in Tirunelveli. “He had to support his siblings so he looked for newer avenues. He went to a relative’s place in Sri Lanka who ran a hotel and worked out of their kitchen. That’s where he learned all about food,” says Ravi.

Following the unrest in Sri Lanka in the 60s and 70s, Muthukrishnan came back to Tiruchy. “He was so fascinated by food, and he wanted to bring in all that was there in Bombay and other cities to Tiruchy. In 1969-70, he introduced items like chola-poori, lassi, naan and roti to Tiruchy. It was a city that was traditional and was used only for idli-sambar and meals. He then came to Chennai and started a sweet shop on Usman Road that sold Bombay sweets,” he shares.

Muthukrishnan forayed into the hotel industry in 1974 when he noticed that many people from Tirunelveli and nearby districts were coming to Madras but were not fond of the food here. “In Madras we used to get Udupi style food, which was not favoured by people from Tirunelveli and Madurai. My father started a restaurant on No. 20, Gandhi-Irwin Road in Egmore that served Tirunelveli-style food. That was the first Vasanta Bhavan,” says Ravi, adding that even now that branch is open by 4.30 am to serve coffee and vadai.

But it was not until Ravi got into the business in 1991 that the name Vasanta Bhavan was registered. “My father was instrumental in setting up a lot of restaurants under different names. In the village, he would join others of his age, pool in money and start a hotel. With the profits, he would start another. He also gave employment opportunities to the educated people, taught them about the business. His main aim was service – to his people, and his village. I had no option but to join the business. Right after school, I wanted to pursue hotel management and there was only one college offering that. But I couldn’t get in. So I learnt everything under my father. When I joined him, I asked him to register the name and open branches,” he narrates.

The brand grew slowly and steadily with Muthukrishnan’s ideals. “He always wanted to serve good food to people. His mantra was that a customer’s pocket should not become empty, but their stomach must be full. Even now our pricing is affordable. For Rs 60, one can comfortably have 2-3 idlis,” Ravi says, adding that the one lesson he has learned from his father and passed on to his son is “Work hard with the intention of serving people but not earning money. If you make profits, give jobs to others.” The Vasanta Bhavan team still follows the recipes put together by Muthukrishnan and have also gone digital. “In his memory, all our branches have idiyappam sodhi, a Sri Lankan dish that he learned when he was there,” he adds.

Global menu

All the talking about food makes us hungry, and promptly Anand orders some of the dishes available for tasting — Thai Shredded Peanuts, Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, Schezwan Spinach Ricotta Dim Sum, Spicy Basil Soya Pizza, Smoked Dhal Makhani, Saffron Cashew Pulao, Kulcha and Lachcha Paratha. We end the meal with blueberry cheesecake, triple chocolate cheesecake and affogato. “We have coloured dim sums and they come in yellow, red/pink and purple. We make use of natural colours. For instance, to get the purple colour, we use purple cabbage, boil and strain it, and induce that colour,” shares Anand, adding that on the menu are nine Indianised flavours of pizzas.

As we wind up, I ask Ravi what would Muthukrishnan’s response be to this global revamp. “He would have loved it. After all, he wanted to give new things to people. This is a restaurant for people aged 6 to 66; three generations of a family can dine together,” he smiles.

VB World is located at 45, AD Block, Anna Nagar, Shanthi Colony.

