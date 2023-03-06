55-year-old woman injured in a bid to escape stray dogs dies in Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after falling off a two-wheeler driven by her son while trying to escape chasing stray dogs in Chromepet, a 55-year-old woman died of her injuries at a Chennai hospital on Wednesday. The woman was being treated at the hospital for head injuries.

According to the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the victim, Thenmozhi of Chromepet, was a librarian. On February 24, Thenmozhi was returning home from work when the accident happened. She was riding pillion with her son, the police said.While they were nearing Gandhi Nagar in Chromepet, stray dogs started chasing the bike. In his attempt to flee, Thenmozhi’s son lost control of the bike and the woman fell to the ground and sustained severe head injuries.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case on Wednesday (March 1) after her death. The police said they had registered a case of accident due to self-fall initially, and included the issue of stray dog in the report.

