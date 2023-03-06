Home Cities Chennai

55-year-old woman injured in a bid to escape stray dogs dies in Chennai hospital

According to the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the victim, Thenmozhi of Chromepet, was a librarian.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dog

Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A week after falling off a two-wheeler driven by her son while trying to escape chasing stray dogs in Chromepet, a 55-year-old woman died of her injuries at a Chennai hospital on Wednesday. The woman was being treated at the hospital for head injuries. 

According to the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the victim, Thenmozhi of Chromepet, was a librarian. On February 24, Thenmozhi was returning home from work when the accident happened. She was riding pillion with her son, the police said.While they were nearing Gandhi Nagar in Chromepet, stray dogs started chasing the bike. In his attempt to flee, Thenmozhi’s son lost control of the bike and the woman fell to the ground and sustained severe head injuries.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case on Wednesday (March 1) after her death. The police said they had registered a case of accident due to self-fall initially, and included the issue of stray dog in the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dog Chennai
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp