Area sabha meetings to be held in Chennai by late March or early April

Preparations for holding area sabha meetings are on and are expected to be convened by late March or early April, according to senior members of the city corporation. 

Published: 06th March 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ripon building, chennai corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The civic body drew flak from a few activists over delay in convening area sabha meetings originally expected to be held on January 26. After a delay in nominating members to ward committees by councillors, it was completed in February.

Corporation officials said they were planning to convene area sabhas by March end or first week of April and circulars will be issued to councillors soon. “The circular will have guidelines on how to hold the sabhas and will also urge councillors to conduct the sabhas by the first week of April,” a senior corporation official said. 

The state government has notified rules for ward committees and area sabhas on June 24 last year. As per rules, ward committees and area sabhas can make suggestions and submit project requests for their respective wards to the council along with representations on their grievances.

