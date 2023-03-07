Cadre of 2 parties clash at Porur over Seeman’s remarks on Arunthathiyar community

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cadres of Aadhi Thamizhar Katchi (ATK) and Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) clashed in Porur as the former had protested in front of the latter’s office on Monday over NTK chief Seeman’s remarks about the Arunthathiyar community, during a campaign for the Erode East bypoll.

“On Monday, ATK cadre took out a procession to NTK office at Lakshmi Nagar in Porur and also staged a protest on Arcot Road,” said the police. When the police blocked them, a few of them gave the slip and ran towards the office.

NTK cadre who were inside the office also came out and both sides had a heated exchange of words. They traded blows using stones, bottles and logs on each other. Police arrested 30 ATK members and brought the situation under control. A glass panel of the office was damaged.

