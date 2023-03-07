Home Cities Chennai

Case registered against OpIndia for promoting enmity, creating fake news

Police have registered a case against the right wing website OpIndia.com for spreading fear among migrant workers in the state by publishing fake news. 

Published: 07th March 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Thiruninravur police registered a case under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different regional/language/caste groups), 505 (ii)(b) (publishing and circulating reports containing rumours with intent to create enmity between communities), 505(b) (statements conducing public mischief). 

Police said that in one of their articles citing Hindi news websites, it was written that migrant workers have alleged that 15 people have lost their lives in “Talibani” style attacks in Tamil Nadu. DMK IT wing member Suryaprakash from Thiruninravur lodged a complaint at Thiruninravur police station based on which a case was registered. 

“Suryaprakash stated that the OpIndia.com website is spreading false news and has created a sense of fear among the workers from other states in Tamil Nadu and there is risk of conflict between the local people and people from other states,” said a senior police officer. 

“This has been widely circulated in various social media including Twitter. This may cause nuisance to public tranquillity,” the complaint stated and sought police action against CEO Rahul Roushan and editor Nupur Sharma for spreading false news and creating panic among the public.

