Man hacked to death by two in Puzhal 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have launched the hunt for two men who hacked a 25-year-old man to death due to previous enmity, in Puzhal on Sunday. The deceased, identified as P Ritham, from NSK Street in Puzhal, and his friend Vijay were attacked with machetes on Sunday night by two people who came on a bike, near Lakshmi Amman Koil street in Puzhal.

Ritham and Vijay were rushed to the nearby hospital by passersby. Doctors declared Ritham dead on arrival. Puzhal police sent his body to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Ritham is survived by wife and a three-month-old baby. After preliminary investigation, police said Ritham and Vijay had assaulted Surya of Puzhal last month. In retaliation, Surya’s friends Daniel and Dilli Babu of Red Hills attacked and killed Ritham.

CHENNAI: The city police have launched the hunt for two men who hacked a 25-year-old man to death due to previous enmity, in Puzhal on Sunday. The deceased, identified as P Ritham, from NSK Street in Puzhal, and his friend Vijay were attacked with machetes on Sunday night by two people who came on a bike, near Lakshmi Amman Koil street in Puzhal. Ritham and Vijay were rushed to the nearby hospital by passersby. Doctors declared Ritham dead on arrival. Puzhal police sent his body to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem. Ritham is survived by wife and a three-month-old baby. After preliminary investigation, police said Ritham and Vijay had assaulted Surya of Puzhal last month. In retaliation, Surya’s friends Daniel and Dilli Babu of Red Hills attacked and killed Ritham.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });