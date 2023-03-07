Home Cities Chennai

Roadblock to acquisition of land for MRTS expansion

The 0.5 hectare land is required to lay a fourth line to ensure seamless connectivity between Chennai Beach and Fort stations.

Published: 07th March 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

MRTS at Thiruvanmayur. (File photo: ENS)

Image used for representational purposes only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The move to acquire land owned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the mass rapid transit system (MRTS) has hit a roadblock as the state government is considering the possibility of terminating MRTS services at Chennai Fort station or limiting services to Chennai Beach due to the deadlock.

The 0.5-hectare land is required to lay a fourth line to ensure seamless connectivity between Chennai Beach and Fort stations. Without this, MRTS services cannot be extended to Chennai Beach.

“Discussions are ongoing to work out alternative solutions to the land acquisition issue. A decision, on whether to terminate services at Chennai Fort station or to have limited service to Chennai Beach, will be taken in the next five to six months,” said CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar.

MRTS stations Chennai Fort, Park Town and Beach stations are manned by the railway. MRTS control ends at Chintadripet. To merge MRTS with Chennai Metro Rail, a two-stage approach is being followed. In the first stage, CMDA will develop all MRTS stations commercially, while Indian Railways will manage the operation and maintenance. The next stage includes the complete takeover of MRTS.

After a stalemate for nearly four years, the merger of MRTS with Chennai Metro Rail started afresh last year. The merger was put on a backburner in 2018 over differences between the state government and Southern Railway over the acquisition of land for Southern Railway to construct a new line between Beach and Park stations.

In 2018, a final report prepared by the consultant to study the merger of MRTS with Chennai Metro stated that the state government will have to spend Rs 2,800 crore to Rs 3,100 crore to revive the dull and hollow MRTS platforms and provide the ambience of metro stations. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Balaji Railroad Systems carried out the study.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India MRTS
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp