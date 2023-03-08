A view of the city from Anna tower is just 10 days away

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of 12 years, the tower at the Anna Nagar tower park is all set to be opened for the public, according to senior corporation officials. Entry to the tower, which was constructed in the 1960s, was closed to the public after a couple jumped to their death atop the tower in 2011.

Anna Nagar park tower | P Jawahar

“The park will be opened in about 10 days, although the specific date has not been finalised yet,” a senior corporation official said. The city corporation has now installed grills to prevent fall over from the tower apart from carpeting the floors and carrying out aesthetic renovation works like cultural paintings.

The 12-storeyed tower that is over 100ft high was closed due to safety issues exacerbated by the suicide incident a decade ago. The tower, that was originally supposed to be opened to the public last month was delayed due to the art work undertaken in and around the tower. While the tower has been closed to the public, the park continued to be in use.

“There is still some painting work left which will take another 3-4 days. The rest of the work is complete,” said a corporation official. The corporation started work on strengthening the safety in the tower a year back. “Ever since we came to Anna Nagar four years ago, we come walking at the tower park on most evenings, but we have never had the chance to go up the tower. I’m excited to get a view of the city from the top of the tower now that it’s going to be opened,” said Abhinaya R, a resident.

The tower was constructed for the Trade and Industries Fair of 1968 and has turned into an iconic landmark ever since. Pushpalatha Jaisenkar, councillor of ward 103 in Anna Nagar, said that residents, especially children, had been expecting the tower to be opened for ‘Namma oor Thiruvizha’ during Pongal this year. “There were some small works remaining at the time, but they’ll be happy to know that it’s set to be opened now,” she said.

CHENNAI: After a gap of 12 years, the tower at the Anna Nagar tower park is all set to be opened for the public, according to senior corporation officials. Entry to the tower, which was constructed in the 1960s, was closed to the public after a couple jumped to their death atop the tower in 2011. Anna Nagar park tower | P Jawahar“The park will be opened in about 10 days, although the specific date has not been finalised yet,” a senior corporation official said. The city corporation has now installed grills to prevent fall over from the tower apart from carpeting the floors and carrying out aesthetic renovation works like cultural paintings. The 12-storeyed tower that is over 100ft high was closed due to safety issues exacerbated by the suicide incident a decade ago. The tower, that was originally supposed to be opened to the public last month was delayed due to the art work undertaken in and around the tower. While the tower has been closed to the public, the park continued to be in use.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “There is still some painting work left which will take another 3-4 days. The rest of the work is complete,” said a corporation official. The corporation started work on strengthening the safety in the tower a year back. “Ever since we came to Anna Nagar four years ago, we come walking at the tower park on most evenings, but we have never had the chance to go up the tower. I’m excited to get a view of the city from the top of the tower now that it’s going to be opened,” said Abhinaya R, a resident. The tower was constructed for the Trade and Industries Fair of 1968 and has turned into an iconic landmark ever since. Pushpalatha Jaisenkar, councillor of ward 103 in Anna Nagar, said that residents, especially children, had been expecting the tower to be opened for ‘Namma oor Thiruvizha’ during Pongal this year. “There were some small works remaining at the time, but they’ll be happy to know that it’s set to be opened now,” she said.