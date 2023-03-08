Docs treat stroke patient with keyhole surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Super Multi Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate successfully treated a 36-year-old man who suffered a stroke by removing a major block in the blood vessel in the brain by performing a keyhole procedure recently.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr A L Periakaruppan, an interventional radiologist at the hospital said the patient was paralysed on the left side while he was at work on January 24. He reached the hospital within two hours of the stroke and a scan revealed a major block in a blood vessel in the brain.

The block was removed by mechanical thrombectomy procedure, as giving him a tissue plasminogen activator injection to break the clot would have not helped, said Periakaruppan.

Health minister Ma Subramanian who visited the patient on Tuesday said the procedure, which would cost `6-8 lakh at a private hospital, was performed free of cost.

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Super Multi Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate successfully treated a 36-year-old man who suffered a stroke by removing a major block in the blood vessel in the brain by performing a keyhole procedure recently. Speaking to TNIE, Dr A L Periakaruppan, an interventional radiologist at the hospital said the patient was paralysed on the left side while he was at work on January 24. He reached the hospital within two hours of the stroke and a scan revealed a major block in a blood vessel in the brain. The block was removed by mechanical thrombectomy procedure, as giving him a tissue plasminogen activator injection to break the clot would have not helped, said Periakaruppan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Health minister Ma Subramanian who visited the patient on Tuesday said the procedure, which would cost `6-8 lakh at a private hospital, was performed free of cost.