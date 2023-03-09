Foundation stone laid for new bridges in Chennai by ministers KN Nehru, Udhayanidhi Stalin

Home Cities Chennai

The foundation stone for three new bridges in the city were laid on Wednesday at Kodambakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Tondiarpet zone.

DMK party’s youth wing secretary and minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The foundation stone for three new bridges in the city were laid on Wednesday at Kodambakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Tondiarpet zone. The bridges will be constructed at an outlay of Rs 369 crore. The foundation stone was laid by ministers KN Nehru and Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udhayanidhi conveyed Women’s Day wishes to the public during the function. 

In Kodambakkam wards 133 and 141, the bridge connecting North Usman road and CIT Nagar, costing Rs 131 crore, will be 1.2km long and 8.4 metres wide, and is expected to be completed in two years. In Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, an RoB will come up over Ganeshapuram subway and will be 678m long and 15.2m wide. 

On Manali road in Tondiarpet zone, the bridge will have a length of 840m and width of 8.4m. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru also signed an agreement with a private firm for the construction, repair and maintenance of public toilets in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet zones. 

CM Stalin lays stone for multi-speciality hosp
Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for constructing a multi-speciality hospital at the cost of Rs 71.81 crore at Periyar Nagar Urban Primary Health Centre in Kolathur assembly constituency. According to a statement, the four-storey building housing the hospital will have a special ward for people with disabilities. 

