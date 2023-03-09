Home Cities Chennai

Prisoner booked for threatening cop at Egmore court

A case has been registered against an accused lodged in Poonamallee sub jail for threatening an AR constable at the Egmore court on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against an accused lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail for threatening an AR constable at the Egmore court on Wednesday. Pradeep of Chindratripet was arrested by the police along with four others in May 2022 for the murder of a man. An SI attached with the intelligence wing was suspended as he received information about the murder but did not pass it on to his superiors. 

“Around 10.30 am, Pradeep attempted to charge at a woman AR constable on duty at the Egmore court but was stopped by other police personnel. He threatened to murder her,” said the police. After preliminary investigations, police said, Pradeep threatened constable Amutha as a warning to all police personnel involved in cracking down his network.

