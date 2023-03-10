Home Cities Chennai

Get a slice of the world at Positives ’23

Positives 2023, a photography exhibition organised by the visual communication programme of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, was inaugurated on Thursday.

Published: 10th March 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Over 300 photos are on display at the exhibition. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Positives 2023, a photography exhibition organised by the visual communication programme of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, was inaugurated on Thursday. The exhibition titled ‘Vantage Point’, will go on till March 14, was inaugurated by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman. 

Over 300 photographs selected from a collection of 5,000 pictures, shot by the students of Visual Communication department, are on display at the exhibition.

The pictures capture the essence and timeless beauty of various picturesque locations, highlighting the tradition, culture, charisma and natural beauty, including Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, the Himalayas, Dubai, Italy, France, Switzerland, Malaysia, which the students visited in last two years. 

Celebrities and industry experts will visit the exhibition each day and interact with the students and share their experiences. The guest list includes Sundar K Vijayan, G Venket Ram, Rohan Mishra, Nithin Bharath, Rathika Ramaswamy, Kishen Das and Selva Kumar among others. 

Principal Lalitha Balakrishnan and Visual Communication department head S Jaishree were present at the exhibition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Positives 2023 photography exhibition MOP Vaishnav College
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp