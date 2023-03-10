Get a slice of the world at Positives ’23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Positives 2023, a photography exhibition organised by the visual communication programme of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, was inaugurated on Thursday. The exhibition titled ‘Vantage Point’, will go on till March 14, was inaugurated by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman.

Over 300 photographs selected from a collection of 5,000 pictures, shot by the students of Visual Communication department, are on display at the exhibition.

The pictures capture the essence and timeless beauty of various picturesque locations, highlighting the tradition, culture, charisma and natural beauty, including Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, the Himalayas, Dubai, Italy, France, Switzerland, Malaysia, which the students visited in last two years.

Celebrities and industry experts will visit the exhibition each day and interact with the students and share their experiences. The guest list includes Sundar K Vijayan, G Venket Ram, Rohan Mishra, Nithin Bharath, Rathika Ramaswamy, Kishen Das and Selva Kumar among others.

Principal Lalitha Balakrishnan and Visual Communication department head S Jaishree were present at the exhibition.

