Two stabbed to death in broad daylight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight in Kodungaiyur, while a 22-year-old man in Neelankarai was murdered on Thursday. Both the victims were history sheeters.

In Kodungaiyur, R Ragupathy, an autorickshaw driver, was hacked to death by four men who came in two autorickshaws and intercepted his auto. The gang also threatened the public who witnessed the crime and sped away. Passersby rushed Ragupathy to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Kodugaiyur police registered a case and sent the body to Stanley Government hospital.

In Neelankarai, passersby found the body of Murugan, of Sivan Street, who has several theft and robbery cases against him, at a construction site in Venkateswara Nagar on Thursday. On information, the Thoraipakkam police reached the spot and sent the body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police said Murugan was stabbed during a drunken brawl at the construction site. Three men have been detained.

