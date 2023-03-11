Man who cheated SBI of Rs 82 lakh in loan scam arrested after five years 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The central crime branch (CCB) officers of the Tambaram city police have arrested an accused who cheated State Bank of India (SBI) by obtaining Rs 82.8 lakh loan through forged documents and impersonation in 2018. The man has been on the run since.

In his complaint lodged with the bank fraud unit, SBI Selaiyur Branch assistant general manager Easwaramoorthy had said that in 2018 a man called Vishnukumar approached the bank with six-month salary slip from a company called 'Four Cross' and sought a housing loan for Rs 82.80 lakh.

Bank officials forwarded the loan application to another team. Jeyachandran and Rameshkumar Natarajan of the team approved the loan. Police later found that the two were hand-in-glove with the accused. Police said bank officials had contacted Aishwarya and Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan who were named directors of the bogus firm.

"By submitting a forged sale agreement for buying a flat at Shastri Nagar in Koyambedu, the accused received the loan. The amount was transferred to Santhosh who claimed to be the builder," said police.

Since Vishnukumar did not pay the interest after receiving the money in 2019, bank officials investigated and found that there was no such flat on sale in Koyambedu and the company was also a fake one.

Police have now arrested Santhosh and a search is on for Jeyachandra, Natarajan, Aishwarya, Vishnukumar and Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan.

