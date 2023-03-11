Home Cities Chennai

Man who cheated SBI of Rs 82 lakh in loan scam arrested after five years 

Bank officials forwarded the loan application to another team. Jeyachandran and Rameshkumar Natarajan of the team approved the loan.

Published: 11th March 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The central crime branch (CCB) officers of the Tambaram city police have arrested an accused who cheated State Bank of India (SBI) by obtaining Rs 82.8 lakh loan through forged documents and impersonation in 2018. The man has been on the run since.

In his complaint lodged with the bank fraud unit, SBI Selaiyur Branch assistant general manager Easwaramoorthy had said that in 2018  a man called Vishnukumar approached the bank with six-month salary slip from a company called 'Four Cross' and sought a housing loan for Rs 82.80 lakh. 

Bank officials forwarded the loan application to another team. Jeyachandran and Rameshkumar Natarajan of the team approved the loan. Police later found that the two were hand-in-glove with the accused. Police said bank officials had contacted Aishwarya and Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan who were named directors of the bogus firm. 

"By submitting a forged sale agreement for buying a flat at Shastri Nagar in Koyambedu, the accused received the loan. The amount was transferred to Santhosh who claimed to be the builder," said police.

Since Vishnukumar did not pay the interest after receiving the money in 2019, bank officials investigated and found that there was no such flat on sale in Koyambedu and the company was also a fake one. 
Police have now arrested Santhosh and a search is on for Jeyachandra, Natarajan, Aishwarya, Vishnukumar and Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
central crime branch Tambaram city police SBI
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp