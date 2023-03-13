Home Cities Chennai

Elderly woman alone at home murdered in city, Rs 3.5 lakh missing 

An unidentified gang murdered a 65-year-old woman at her home in Taramani on Sunday and allegedly escaped with Rs 3.5 lakh cash. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits.

Published: 13th March 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang murdered a 65-year-old woman at her home in Taramani on Sunday and allegedly escaped with Rs 3.5 lakh cash. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits.

According to the Taramani police, the deceased, identified as Santhakumari, was a widow and she was staying alone. Police said Santhakumari had two daughters and one of her daughters, Usha (27), lives with her family in the neighbourhood. Santhakumari was living off her husband’s pension and rental income from her home.

On Sunday morning, one of her grandsons found the woman lying unconscious with injuries on her body when he went to her house. He informed his family about the incident and they in turn alerted police. Police sent the unconscious woman to Government Royapettah Hospital where she was declared brought dead. 

A police officer said the victim was injured on her face and she could have been hit by a blunt object. There were also some injuries resembling bite marks. Police are waiting for the postmortem report.
Family members told police that jewels are intact but Rs 3.5 lakh cash, which Santhakumari had received as a house rent advance, was missing, sources said. The Taramani police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and are conducting an investigation.

Cops book 39 gutka cases, arrest 40
Chennai: In a special drive against gutka, ‘The Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products’, and other banned tobacco products held from March 5 to 11, city police booked 39 cases, arrested 40 people, and recovered 70 kg of gutka, 35 kg of mawa, and two two-wheelers from them.  Of the total seizure, 25kg gutka and 38.6 kg of ganja chocolates were seized by Anna Salai police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elderly woman gang murder Rs 3.5 lakh
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp