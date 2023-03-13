Elderly woman alone at home murdered in city, Rs 3.5 lakh missing 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang murdered a 65-year-old woman at her home in Taramani on Sunday and allegedly escaped with Rs 3.5 lakh cash. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits.

According to the Taramani police, the deceased, identified as Santhakumari, was a widow and she was staying alone. Police said Santhakumari had two daughters and one of her daughters, Usha (27), lives with her family in the neighbourhood. Santhakumari was living off her husband’s pension and rental income from her home.

On Sunday morning, one of her grandsons found the woman lying unconscious with injuries on her body when he went to her house. He informed his family about the incident and they in turn alerted police. Police sent the unconscious woman to Government Royapettah Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

A police officer said the victim was injured on her face and she could have been hit by a blunt object. There were also some injuries resembling bite marks. Police are waiting for the postmortem report.

Family members told police that jewels are intact but Rs 3.5 lakh cash, which Santhakumari had received as a house rent advance, was missing, sources said. The Taramani police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and are conducting an investigation.

Cops book 39 gutka cases, arrest 40

Chennai: In a special drive against gutka, ‘The Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products’, and other banned tobacco products held from March 5 to 11, city police booked 39 cases, arrested 40 people, and recovered 70 kg of gutka, 35 kg of mawa, and two two-wheelers from them. Of the total seizure, 25kg gutka and 38.6 kg of ganja chocolates were seized by Anna Salai police.

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang murdered a 65-year-old woman at her home in Taramani on Sunday and allegedly escaped with Rs 3.5 lakh cash. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits. According to the Taramani police, the deceased, identified as Santhakumari, was a widow and she was staying alone. Police said Santhakumari had two daughters and one of her daughters, Usha (27), lives with her family in the neighbourhood. Santhakumari was living off her husband’s pension and rental income from her home. On Sunday morning, one of her grandsons found the woman lying unconscious with injuries on her body when he went to her house. He informed his family about the incident and they in turn alerted police. Police sent the unconscious woman to Government Royapettah Hospital where she was declared brought dead. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A police officer said the victim was injured on her face and she could have been hit by a blunt object. There were also some injuries resembling bite marks. Police are waiting for the postmortem report. Family members told police that jewels are intact but Rs 3.5 lakh cash, which Santhakumari had received as a house rent advance, was missing, sources said. The Taramani police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and are conducting an investigation. Cops book 39 gutka cases, arrest 40 Chennai: In a special drive against gutka, ‘The Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products’, and other banned tobacco products held from March 5 to 11, city police booked 39 cases, arrested 40 people, and recovered 70 kg of gutka, 35 kg of mawa, and two two-wheelers from them. Of the total seizure, 25kg gutka and 38.6 kg of ganja chocolates were seized by Anna Salai police.