Erratic water supply irks Nesapakkam residents

With mercury levels soaring, life has been more taxing for residents of Nesapakkam over the past few weeks without a regular metro water supply in the area.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:35 AM

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With mercury levels soaring, life has been more taxing for residents of Nesapakkam over the past few weeks without a regular metro water supply in the area.

Residents of Indira Nagar have been facing
severe water crisis for the past two weeks
due to irregular metro water supply | Martin Louis

Despite numerous complaints, nothing has been done so far, said N Elumalai, president of the Indira Nagar Welfare Association in Nesapakkam. He expressed disappointment over the lack of response from metro water and said the residents are facing immense hardships as they are forced to rely on alternative sources of water for their daily needs.

Elumalai said the issue was not with the residential sump connections, claiming the fault must be either at the starting point or in the main water line. He urged the metro water officials to rectify the fault immediately.

The residents’ association secretary N Kumar said when metro water officials inspected the area, they instructed the residents to get prior permission for road digging to check the main line underground pipelines. However, the corporation officials demanded Rs 6,000 as payment to grant permission, which came down to Rs 3,000 after negotiations.

Chennai Metro Water officials said they are inspecting the area and action would be taken to restore the water supply soon.

