SBMCH conducts free camp for pregnant women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance the coverage of antenatal care, especially among women from poor socio-economic backgrounds, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) has opened an Antenatal Awareness Clinic to offer free antenatal checkups, investigations, and consultations for pregnant women. The service will involve diagnosis and screening, physical examinations, blood tests, pelvic exams, urine tests, obstetric ultrasound scans, and assessments of possible risks to the mother and the baby. Registration can be made at 044-42911000 or 9840885860. The hospital will provide a Newborn Essential Kit and administer childhood vaccines as per National Immunization Schedule for all babies born in the hospital this month.