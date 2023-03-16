Chennai traffic cops get four new gadgets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police inaugurated four new pieces of traffic equipment worth Rs 4.21 crore. On Wednesday, city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal inaugurated six-speed display boards, 45 VMS (variable message system) boards, 139 traffic police umbrellas with scroll boards and 170 remote-controlled traffic signals at an event near the Spencer Plaza signal in Anna Salai.

The speed display boards are located at Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, EVR Salai, ECR, 100 Feet road and OMR. Set up at the cost of Rs 25.31 lakh from the Road Safety Fund, these boards will help commuters stay within the speed limit. VMS Boards have been inaugurated at a cost of Rs 3 crore and these boards are located across 45 places in the city.

These boards were launched to establish a connection between the public and the police. The traffic police umbrellas have been inaugurated at 139 places in the city at a cost of Rs 69.5 lakh. These scroll boards will display road safety messages.

The remote-controlled traffic signals inaugurated at 170 junctions, at a cost of Rs 27.18 lakh, will help the police to move around the signal and discipline commuters who do not follow the red light or stop line. Kapil Kumar Saratkar, addnl commissioner of police, traffic, N M Mayilvahanan, joint commissioner of police, traffic (South) and other officials were present at the event.

