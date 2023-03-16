Home Cities Chennai

Chennai traffic cops get four new gadgets

The speed display boards are located at Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, EVR Salai, ECR, 100 Feet road and OMR.

Published: 16th March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inaugurated six speed display boards, 45 variable message system boards, 139 police umbrellas and 170 remote-controlled signals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Greater Chennai Traffic Police inaugurated four new pieces of traffic equipment worth Rs 4.21 crore. On Wednesday, city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal inaugurated six-speed display boards, 45 VMS (variable message system) boards, 139 traffic police umbrellas with scroll boards and 170 remote-controlled traffic signals at an event near the Spencer Plaza signal in Anna Salai. 

The speed display boards are located at Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, EVR Salai, ECR, 100 Feet road and OMR. Set up at the cost of  Rs 25.31 lakh from the Road Safety Fund, these boards will help commuters stay within the speed limit. VMS Boards have been inaugurated at a cost of Rs 3 crore and these boards are located across 45 places in the city.

These boards were launched to establish a connection between the public and the police. The traffic police umbrellas have been inaugurated at 139 places in the city at a cost of Rs 69.5 lakh. These scroll boards will display road safety messages.

The remote-controlled traffic signals inaugurated at 170 junctions, at a cost of Rs 27.18 lakh, will help the police to move around the signal and discipline commuters who do not follow the red light or stop line. Kapil Kumar Saratkar, addnl commissioner of police, traffic, N M Mayilvahanan, joint commissioner of police, traffic (South) and other officials were present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai traffic cop
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp