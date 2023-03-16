Invigilator molests disabled Class 11 girl during exam in Kancheepuram district, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old school teacher on exam duty was arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 11 girl with speech and hearing impairment in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday.

The accused is a private school teacher and was deployed as an invigilator in a government school. A Class 11 girl with speech and hearing impairment wrote her exam at the school on Tuesday, which has a separate classroom allotted for children with disabilities.

“The girl, being one of the few students with disabilities, was seated alone in a classroom, while students with visual impairment were seated in another room with their respective scribes. At around 10 am, Jeganathan, reached the classroom and in the guise of helping the girl allegedly molested her,” said a senior police officer.

The girl returned home and informed her parents. Based on their complaint, an all-women police station registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Jeganathan on Wednesday. He was later remanded in judicial custody. An investigation is on.

