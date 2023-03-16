Home Cities Chennai

PM to inaugurate new integrated terminal at Chennai airport soon

The new terminal, which covers a total area of 1.97 lakh square metres, will cater to international arrivals and departures.

Chennai airport director Dr Sharad Kumar inspects the new integrated terminal at the Chennai airport on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the new integrated terminal building at Chennai airport by March-end or in the first week of April. The new terminal will enhance the airport’s capacity to 27 million passengers per year. Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials did not give an exact date for the inauguration as dates are yet to be confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Preparations are currently underway for the inauguration of the terminal and it was reviewed by Airport director Dr Sharad Kumar. The new terminal, which covers a total area of 1.97 lakh square metres, will cater to international arrivals and departures. The building boasts a spacious and well-equipped design, with better architecture that is expected to be passenger-friendly. It will feature 80 check-in counters, eight self-check-in counters, six self-baggage drop counters and 108 immigration counters.

Exclusive footage captured by TNIE photojournalist showed the terminal floor is adorned with traditional kolams and the false ceiling has a distinctive pattern of the folds of a saree. The new terminal highlights the art and culture of Tamil Nadu.

Once the work is completed, the domestic terminal will be operational on either end, while the international terminal located at the centre. The terminals will be interconnected with travelators.

The newly integrated terminal building is being built in two phases, at a cost of Rs 2,467 crore. The first phase has been completed and the second phase is expected to be completed by December 2024. After the completion of both terminals, the capacity will be increased to 35 million passengers per annum with 45 aircraft movements per hour. Meanwhile, there has been little progress on the acquisition of land for the expansion of the airport.

