Chennai Metro to install 41 additional escalators

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CRML) will install 41 additional escalators at select Stations and preparatory work is in progress to facilitate smooth movement for passengers.

Published: 17th March 2023 10:37 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CRML) will install 41 additional escalators at select Stations and preparatory work is in progress to facilitate smooth movement for passengers. This comes after Chennai Metro is witnessing a steep increase in passenger flow with 2.45 lakh passengers on average availing of the service per day.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (Systems and Operations) said 11 stations will have an additional escalator each. These include Little Mount, Teynampet, Thousand Lights, Government Estate, High Court, Mannadi, Washermanpet, Tondiarpet, Nehru Park, Anna Nagar East and St Thomas Mount Metro stations.

Similarly, Nanganallur Road, Guindy, Nandanam, AG-DMS, Theagaraya College, Egmore, and Ekkattuthangal stations will have two additional escalators each while Anna Nagar Tower Metro station will get three additional escalators. Meanwhile, Vadapalani and Meenambakkam metro stations will get additional four escalators while Thirumangalam will have five new escalators.

