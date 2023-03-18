Man crushed to death while trying to board train

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old government school teacher from Chennai was crushed to death after he slipped while trying to board a moving train and came under it in Chengalpattu district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as R Annamalai from Saidapet. Annamalai worked as a teacher at Kodiyamputhur government school in Tindivanam in Villupuram district. Every day, Annamalai took the Puducherry Express which runs between Egmore and Puducherry.

“On Friday, as usual, Annamalai boarded the train at Egmore station. At around 7.50 am, the train reached Melmaruvathur railway station. Annamalai, who had just finished his breakfast, got down to wash his hands. As the train started moving, Annamalai rushed towards the train and with his wet hands tried to get hold of the handgrip but slipped and fell,” said a railway police officer.

He fell between the platform and the train and was crushed to death. One of the passengers pulled the chain and the railway staff pulled up Annamalai. The Government Railway police registered a case and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.

