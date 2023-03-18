Home Cities Chennai

Man crushed to death while trying to board train

“On Friday, as usual, Annamalai boarded the train at Egmore station. At around 7.50 am, the train reached Melmaruvathur railway station.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old government school teacher from Chennai was crushed to death after he slipped while trying to board a moving train and came under it in Chengalpattu district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as R Annamalai from Saidapet. Annamalai worked as a teacher at Kodiyamputhur government school in Tindivanam in Villupuram district. Every day, Annamalai took the Puducherry Express which runs between Egmore and Puducherry. 

“On Friday, as usual, Annamalai boarded the train at Egmore station. At around 7.50 am, the train reached Melmaruvathur railway station. Annamalai, who had just finished his breakfast, got down to wash his hands. As the train started moving, Annamalai rushed towards the train and with his wet hands tried to get hold of the handgrip but slipped and fell,” said a railway police officer. 

He fell between the platform and the train and was crushed to death. One of the passengers pulled the chain and the railway staff pulled up Annamalai. The Government Railway police registered a case and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crushed to death Chengalpattu district Puducherry Express
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp