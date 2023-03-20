Home Cities Chennai

Anna Nagar tower to reopen for public today

According to officials, it has been proposed to collect Rs 10 as an entry fee for 30 minutes and additional charges henceforth.

The tower was closed for the public in 2011 due to safety issues | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna Nagar tower is to be opened to the public from Monday evening, according to corporation officials. It is likely to be inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru. 

According to officials, it has been proposed to collect Rs 10 as an entry fee for 30 minutes and additional charges henceforth. However the charges have not been given the final go-ahead and until such time, entry will be free, said a corporation official. When it was last open to the public 12 years ago, the charges were Rs 2 per head.

The tower, which is over 100 feet high, was closed to the public in 2011 due to safety issues. It has now received a colourful makeover and has grills installed at the top to prevent accidents. The structure is of historical significance to the city, having been constructed in 1968 during the Indian Trade and Industry Fair which put Anna Nagar on the map.

On Monday, the city corporation is also set to begin work on the restoration of Victoria hall which includes seismic retrofitting to protect the heritage building from seismic damage. This is to be taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0 at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore.

