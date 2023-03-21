Home Cities Chennai

Growing in stature, Suswaraa Trust steps into its 34th year

Till 2001, both the award and title were given to the same artiste chosen for the honour.

Published: 21st March 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Instrumentalists include Prapancham S. Balachandran, an ‘A-Top’ graded Carnatic flautist, who hails from a family of illustrious musicians, and one of the senior-most disciples of N Ramani.

Instrumentalists include Prapancham S. Balachandran, an ‘A-Top’ graded Carnatic flautist, who hails from a family of illustrious musicians, and one of the senior-most disciples of N Ramani.

By K V Vasudevan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suswaraa Trust has been recognising the cultural talent spread all over the south. Stepping into its 34th year since its inception, Suswaraa is scheduled to celebrate the annual festival and award function — 34th Sangeetha Utsavam in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan from today.

Artistes from different southern states will participate. Of the six-day concert, three concerts will be dedicated to instrumental music and the rest to vocal music. Instrumentalists include Prapancham S. Balachandran, an ‘A-Top’ graded Carnatic flautist, who hails from a family of illustrious musicians, and one of the senior-most disciples of N Ramani.

On March 26, at the Vidwath Sadas, the award function has been scheduled. This year, for the first time, a dramatist will be awarded. Vainika Revathi Srinivasan and dansuse Roja Kannan will be conferred with the ‘Sangita Kala Jyoti’ title. ‘Nataka Kala Jyoti’ for drama on S Shivpprasadh, a director of Nataka Kavalar Chemmal RS Manohar’s NXGs and ‘Gana Saraswati Peeth Puraskar’ will be presented to VVL Srinivasa Murthy for his contribution to fine arts.

Yuva Sangita Kala Jyoti, instituted in 2015, will be conferred on six young promising artistes — Baradwaj Raman for Vina, S Hiranmayee for Vocal, Haritha Narayanan for Violin, Kisore Ramesh for Mrudangam, G Ganapathy for Ghatam and P Innisaivendan for Arumughanam (this is the first time Suswaraa is giving away an award for this newly invented instrument by Vidvan S Gopakumar of Puducherry).

Kalaimamani KN Ramaswamy, director, BVB, Chennai Kendra, will present the awards. To achieve these feats, over time, many cultural organisations originated with different definite objectives and one such which was started in the late 80s is Suswaraa Trust, by veteran Carnatic vocalist Tadepally Lokanadha Sarma and authored by M Krishnaswami, who was then president of the Thyagaraja Festival Committee, Tirupathi.

Since its inception, this Academy of Music and Dance has been serving the cause of Indian classical fine arts. From 1989, Suswaraa is presenting a title of honour called ‘Sangita Kala Jyothi’ and an award, instituted by Marutibala Tadepallys, ‘Jñana Saraswathi Peeth Puraskar’. The first recipient of the title and award was the veteran musician Sangita Kalanidhi Sandhyavandanam Srinivasa Rao. Prof SR Janakiraman, Mani Krishnaswamy, R Vedavalli, Salem Jayalakshmi, PS Narayanaswamy, Dwaram Mangathayaru, Calcutta KS Krishnamurthy, Bangalore K Venkatram, Karakurichi S Narayanan, Padmavathy Anantagopalan, S Ramachandran, KS Venkatraman, VV Srivatsa, V Thiagarajan are some of the stalwarts who were honoured from the trust.

Till 2001, both the award and title were given to the same artiste chosen for the honour. From 2002, Suswaraa started honouring ‘Sangita Kala Jyothi’ on two artistes — one from the discipline of music and the other from dance.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suswaraa Trust Sangeetha Utsavam Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp