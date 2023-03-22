Home Cities Chennai

A new dimension to world-class healthcare

A unique aspect at SRM Global Hospital is its AI-powered non-contact monitoring system to keep a tab on patients’ vitals.

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Launched about two months ago, SRM Global Hospital aims to deliver the finest, world-class treatment adopting modern technology.

Launched about two months ago, SRM Global Hospital aims to deliver the finest, world-class treatment adopting modern technology.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unmatched comfort for patients to undergo treatment accompanied by top-class amenities, an expert team of doctors and medical staff offering precise diagnosis and treatment through state-of-the-art equipment and medical infrastructure, and comfortable rest areas for patients’ attendees and kin are some of the features at SRM Global Hospital, Kattankulathur.

Launched about two months ago, SRM Global Hospital aims to deliver the finest, world-class treatment adopting modern technology. The 120-bed multi-super-speciality hospital is all set to redefine personalised and professional healthcare.

According to Dr P Sathyanarayanan, pro-chancellor, Academics, SRM Global Hospital was launched to meet the needs of patients seeking personalised care, reduced waiting time to meet consultants and experts, precise diagnosis, excellent treatment and unmatched service. They have plans to increase the capacity to 300 beds in another two years.

A unique aspect at SRM Global Hospital is its AI-powered non-contact monitoring system to keep a tab on patients’ vitals. Explaining to reporters about how the new system functioned, Dr VP Chandrasekaran, COO, said the non-invasive Dozee bed monitoring system involved placing a sensory bed below the patient’s mattress. Biomarkers in the sensory bed will pick up the patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels.

The parameters will be displayed at multiple locations for access by doctors and nurses simultaneously and is also possible for remote monitoring. It has 98.8 accuracy. The Hospital currently has two CT scans and one MRI and plans to procure one more of each. The Emergency Room has 40 beds, 10 ventilators, four de-defibrillators, 25 ambulances, and every other facility to treat people requiring emergency medical care. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRM Global Hospital
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp