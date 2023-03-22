A new dimension to world-class healthcare

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unmatched comfort for patients to undergo treatment accompanied by top-class amenities, an expert team of doctors and medical staff offering precise diagnosis and treatment through state-of-the-art equipment and medical infrastructure, and comfortable rest areas for patients’ attendees and kin are some of the features at SRM Global Hospital, Kattankulathur.

Launched about two months ago, SRM Global Hospital aims to deliver the finest, world-class treatment adopting modern technology. The 120-bed multi-super-speciality hospital is all set to redefine personalised and professional healthcare.

According to Dr P Sathyanarayanan, pro-chancellor, Academics, SRM Global Hospital was launched to meet the needs of patients seeking personalised care, reduced waiting time to meet consultants and experts, precise diagnosis, excellent treatment and unmatched service. They have plans to increase the capacity to 300 beds in another two years.

A unique aspect at SRM Global Hospital is its AI-powered non-contact monitoring system to keep a tab on patients’ vitals. Explaining to reporters about how the new system functioned, Dr VP Chandrasekaran, COO, said the non-invasive Dozee bed monitoring system involved placing a sensory bed below the patient’s mattress. Biomarkers in the sensory bed will pick up the patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels.

The parameters will be displayed at multiple locations for access by doctors and nurses simultaneously and is also possible for remote monitoring. It has 98.8 accuracy. The Hospital currently has two CT scans and one MRI and plans to procure one more of each. The Emergency Room has 40 beds, 10 ventilators, four de-defibrillators, 25 ambulances, and every other facility to treat people requiring emergency medical care.

CHENNAI: Unmatched comfort for patients to undergo treatment accompanied by top-class amenities, an expert team of doctors and medical staff offering precise diagnosis and treatment through state-of-the-art equipment and medical infrastructure, and comfortable rest areas for patients’ attendees and kin are some of the features at SRM Global Hospital, Kattankulathur. Launched about two months ago, SRM Global Hospital aims to deliver the finest, world-class treatment adopting modern technology. The 120-bed multi-super-speciality hospital is all set to redefine personalised and professional healthcare. According to Dr P Sathyanarayanan, pro-chancellor, Academics, SRM Global Hospital was launched to meet the needs of patients seeking personalised care, reduced waiting time to meet consultants and experts, precise diagnosis, excellent treatment and unmatched service. They have plans to increase the capacity to 300 beds in another two years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A unique aspect at SRM Global Hospital is its AI-powered non-contact monitoring system to keep a tab on patients’ vitals. Explaining to reporters about how the new system functioned, Dr VP Chandrasekaran, COO, said the non-invasive Dozee bed monitoring system involved placing a sensory bed below the patient’s mattress. Biomarkers in the sensory bed will pick up the patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels. The parameters will be displayed at multiple locations for access by doctors and nurses simultaneously and is also possible for remote monitoring. It has 98.8 accuracy. The Hospital currently has two CT scans and one MRI and plans to procure one more of each. The Emergency Room has 40 beds, 10 ventilators, four de-defibrillators, 25 ambulances, and every other facility to treat people requiring emergency medical care.