Home Cities Chennai

AIADMK functionary hacked to death by gang

Passersby informed Sembium police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem. 

Published: 29th March 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 46-year-old AIADMK functionary was hacked to death allegedly by a gang in Vyasarpadi on Monday night. Five persons have been arrested so far, including a juvenile. According to the police, the deceased is Elangovan from Muthu Mariamman Koil Street. He was the president of the North Chennai Cooperative Society and was also involved in real estate. 

“At around 10.30 pm, Elangovan was returning home on his two-wheeler from his office when a five-member gang in an autorickshaw waylaid him and started attacking him with a machete and knives,” said a police officer. They then fled the spot.

Passersby informed Sembium police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem. After preliminary inquiries police said, Elangovan had previous enmity with a teenager from the locality after he was caught using ganja during a temple festival last year.
The teenager identified as Sanjay often got into arguments with Elangovan.

Hence, he hatched a plan with his friends to eliminate Elangovan, said the police. Sembium police arrested Sanjay, Ganesan, Venkatesan, Arun Kumar and a 17-year-old boy. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp