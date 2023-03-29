AIADMK functionary hacked to death by gang

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old AIADMK functionary was hacked to death allegedly by a gang in Vyasarpadi on Monday night. Five persons have been arrested so far, including a juvenile. According to the police, the deceased is Elangovan from Muthu Mariamman Koil Street. He was the president of the North Chennai Cooperative Society and was also involved in real estate.

“At around 10.30 pm, Elangovan was returning home on his two-wheeler from his office when a five-member gang in an autorickshaw waylaid him and started attacking him with a machete and knives,” said a police officer. They then fled the spot.

Passersby informed Sembium police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem. After preliminary inquiries police said, Elangovan had previous enmity with a teenager from the locality after he was caught using ganja during a temple festival last year.

The teenager identified as Sanjay often got into arguments with Elangovan.

Hence, he hatched a plan with his friends to eliminate Elangovan, said the police. Sembium police arrested Sanjay, Ganesan, Venkatesan, Arun Kumar and a 17-year-old boy. Further investigations are on.

