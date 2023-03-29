Home Cities Chennai

Chennai ad firm lagging behind in waste management?

According to the corporation’s resolution, the processing of waste in packages 3, 4 and 5 has been completed.

Published: 29th March 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tenders for biomining work to clear the legacy waste accumulated over 30 years at the Perungudi dumpyard were awarded in five packages | express

Tenders for biomining work to clear the legacy waste accumulated over 30 years at the Perungudi dumpyard were awarded in five packages | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The private firm, WeStart Communications, which has been entrusted with removing a portion of the legacy waste at Perungudi dumpyard has been slow in doing so. Hence, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has transferred a part of its work to Zigma Global Environ Solutions, which has been doing a major portion of biomining work at the dumpyard.

TNIE had earlier reported that WeStart Communication, a registered public relations and advertising firm, had been awarded tenders to process waste without previous experience in waste management.
The tenders for biomining work to clear the legacy waste accumulated over 30 years at the Perungudi dumpyard were awarded in five packages. Of this, the first two, amounting to 12.7 lakh cubic metres, is being carried out by the WeStart Communication and Premier Precision Surface, and the rest (packages 3,4 and 5), amounting to 17.51 lakh cubic metre, by Zigma Global Environ Solutions.

According to the corporation’s resolution, the processing of waste in packages 3, 4 and 5 has been completed. The disposal of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and Biosoil is in process and it will be completed in four months. However, only 38% of the work has been completed in the first two packages, which are being handled by WeStart and Premier Precision Surface, and clearing the waste within the stipulated time is not possible.

As per the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tender Rules, the authority awarding the contract can vary the quantity up to 25% of the final order given to a company. Applying this rule, the corporation has added 3.17 lakh cubic metres of waste to packages 3,4 and 5. “We are planning to complete the waste processing by the end of June.

As both projects are carried out in the same dumpyard and processing is faster by Zigma, we have transferred the waste to ensure timely completion,” said a corporation official. He added that construction of waste processing facilities in the dumpyard to ensure the end-to-end solution will take up to another two years and a separate contract will be awarded to clear out the waste accumulated till that time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WeStart Communications GCC
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp