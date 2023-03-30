Discarded junk in Ennore delays LNG power project 

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to the delay in removing assets, materials and equipment from the decommissioned Ennore thermal power station, the proposed re-gasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) power projects are getting delayed.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE a board meeting will be held at the end of the assembly session and the officials will discuss the dismantling of the power plant. The plant was decommissioned on March 31, 2017, but vacating the plant has been a difficult task.

Still, there were transformers, boilers, iron rods, cables, and other materials present on the premises. There were no bidders for dismantling the plant.

“The utility has prepared a detailed report, including terms and conditions, project cost, and period. The state government has approved re-tendering to remove the materials from the decommissioned power plant,” the official said.

As part of the zero carbon initiative, Tangedco has planned to execute R-LNG power projects of smaller capacity, ranging from 18 to 20 MW, totalling 2,000 MW. The officials will also discuss the natural gas project in the upcoming board meeting.

