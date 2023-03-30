Home Cities Chennai

Discarded junk in Ennore delays LNG power project 

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE a board meeting will be held at the end of the assembly session and the officials will discuss the dismantling of the power plant.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

LNG power project

For reprentational purpose

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Due to the delay in removing assets, materials and equipment from the decommissioned Ennore thermal power station, the proposed re-gasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) power projects are getting delayed.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE a board meeting will be held at the end of the assembly session and the officials will discuss the dismantling of the power plant. The plant was decommissioned on March 31, 2017, but vacating the plant has been a difficult task.

Still, there were transformers, boilers, iron rods, cables, and other materials present on the premises. There were no bidders for dismantling the plant.

“The utility has prepared a detailed report, including terms and conditions, project cost, and period. The state government has approved re-tendering to remove the materials from the decommissioned power plant,” the official said.

As part of the zero carbon initiative, Tangedco has planned to execute R-LNG power projects of smaller capacity, ranging from 18 to 20 MW, totalling 2,000 MW. The officials will also discuss the natural gas project in the upcoming board meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Discarded junk LNG power project 
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp