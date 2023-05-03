Parvathy Hospital launches PICS to offer cardiac care in Chennai

Home Cities Chennai

Parvathy Institute of Cardiac Sciences is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to provide the highest quality cardiac care to patients.

CHENNAI: Parvathy Multispeciality Hospital launched the Parvathy Institute of Cardiac Sciences (PICS) on April 30 at ITC Grand Chola. The event witnessed the presence of renowned personalities from the medical community, business leaders, and high-profile dignitaries from across the country.

The event was graced by  Padma Shri recipient Dr G Bakthavathsalam, chairman & managing trustee of KG Hospital & Post Graduate Medical Institute and chairman of KG College of Health Sciences, KG Healthcare & KG Information Systems Ltd; Dr T Senthamil Pari, founder & chairman, KVT Hospital, Chennai, president of IMA Tamilnadu State Branch; and Dr S Muthukumar, chairman of Parvathy Hospital.

Parvathy Institute of Cardiac Sciences is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to provide the highest quality cardiac care to patients. The institute has a team of highly skilled and experienced doctors, nurses, and support staff who are committed to delivering personalised care to each patient. The institute provides a comprehensive range of services, including cardiac diagnostics, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiac surgery, and rehabilitation.

The launch event witnessed a gathering of around 150 people, most of whom were high-profile guests from the medical, business, and political communities. The event featured keynote speeches from the chief guests, a tour of the institute’s facilities, and a panel discussion on the future of cardiac care in India. The event was followed by a dinner reception, providing an opportunity for guests to network and engage with industry leaders.

Commenting on the launch of PICS, Dr Muthukumar, said, “The launch of Parvathy Institute of Cardiac Sciences is a significant milestone for us. We are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare services to our patients, and this institute is another step towards fulfilling that commitment. We are confident that the institute will set new standards in cardiac care and make a significant contribution to the healthcare sector.” 

Parvathy Multispeciality Hospital has been providing quality healthcare services for over three decades and has gained a reputation for delivering personalised care to its patients. The launch of Parvathy Institute of Cardiac Sciences is another testament to the hospital’s commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare services to its patients.

