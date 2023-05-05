Home Cities Chennai

Krishna water to help Chennai quench thirst during summer

To cater to Chennai’s water demands during the summer, Krishna water was released from the Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

A senior official in the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that Tamil Nadu is receiving 557 cusecs of Krishna water

Krishna water. Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To cater to Chennai’s water demands during the summer, Krishna water was released from the Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Water is likely to reach Uthukkottai in the Tiruvallur district by Friday or Saturday.

A senior Water Resources Department official said, “As per the agreement between the two states, 2,000 cusecs of Krishna water has been released on May 1.” The official also pointed out that 30 cusecs of water were received by Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The water will reach Poondi reservoir and then will be let out to other reservoirs.

