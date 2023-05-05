Krishna water to help Chennai quench thirst during summer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To cater to Chennai’s water demands during the summer, Krishna water was released from the Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Water is likely to reach Uthukkottai in the Tiruvallur district by Friday or Saturday.

A senior Water Resources Department official said, “As per the agreement between the two states, 2,000 cusecs of Krishna water has been released on May 1.” The official also pointed out that 30 cusecs of water were received by Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The water will reach Poondi reservoir and then will be let out to other reservoirs.

