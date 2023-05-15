Chennai sizzles at 40.7 degrees Celsius, heat advisory issued till May 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state capital reeled under scorching heat on Sunday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius. This was the hottest day of the year so far. According to official data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre, the maximum daytime temperature recorded at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations was 40.7 and 40.6 degree Celsius, which was 3.3 and 2.2 degree Celsius above normal.

The met office has issued a heat warning till May 16, with mercury likely to rise further. “Due to humid air and high temperatures, discomfort is likely between May 14-16,” the advisory said, adding maximum temperature may rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said Chennai may record even 41 degrees on Monday. “For the next 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees and minimum temperature is likely to be 30-31 degree Celsius.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Vellore recorded 41.5 degrees Celsius, the highest among all the districts and Karur was third with 40 degrees Celsius. The authorities said there may not be a heat wave, which is declared when the departure from normal is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees above normal for at least two consecutive days. “In a likely scenario, we will issue the warning,” the met office said.

This temperature rise was influenced by the dry westerlies triggered by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha, which has wreaked havoc in Bangladesh and Myanmar region. The storm crossed north Myanmar-southeast Bangladesh coasts between Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) and Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) close to the north of Sittwe as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph between 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on Sunday.

