J Radhakrishnan takes charge as Chennai Corporation Commissioner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The focus is on ground-level work and to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms said newly appointed Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday. This would mark Radhakrishnan’s second stint at the corporation as commissioner.

Earlier, he held the office with MK Stalin as Mayor, in 2000. Stating he was glad to be back in the corporation as commissioner, Radhakrishnan said he would regularly hold meetings at the zonal level and with councillors, apart from public consultations, to understand the issues of the residents.

“There are several areas where the corporation works directly with residents including the issue of birth and death certificates and for building permissions. We will ensure that there are no issues with these and also eliminate a multi-tier system for addressing public petitions,” Radhakrishnan said.

“We will also work in tandem with semi-autonomous bodies like metro water, CMDA, TANGEDCO and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and also review the statuses of infrastructure work and expedite them,” he added. Radhakrishnan added that his approach has always been to focus on ground-level work and make an effort to further the excellent work put in by outgoing corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. He stated that he was also looking forward to working with Mayor R Priya.

CHENNAI: The focus is on ground-level work and to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms said newly appointed Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday. This would mark Radhakrishnan’s second stint at the corporation as commissioner. Earlier, he held the office with MK Stalin as Mayor, in 2000. Stating he was glad to be back in the corporation as commissioner, Radhakrishnan said he would regularly hold meetings at the zonal level and with councillors, apart from public consultations, to understand the issues of the residents. “There are several areas where the corporation works directly with residents including the issue of birth and death certificates and for building permissions. We will ensure that there are no issues with these and also eliminate a multi-tier system for addressing public petitions,” Radhakrishnan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We will also work in tandem with semi-autonomous bodies like metro water, CMDA, TANGEDCO and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and also review the statuses of infrastructure work and expedite them,” he added. Radhakrishnan added that his approach has always been to focus on ground-level work and make an effort to further the excellent work put in by outgoing corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. He stated that he was also looking forward to working with Mayor R Priya.