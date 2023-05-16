Mercury breaches 40 degree Celsius for 2nd consecutive day in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, the daytime temperature in Chennai crossed 40 degrees Celsius and weather models suggest dry westerlies would continue to dominate for at least two to three weeks and it would keep the temperature high.

On Monday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations clocked an identical 40.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.4 and 2.4 degrees above normal.

One good news is the north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may not experience extreme temperatures of around 42-43 degrees Celsius since cyclone Mocha has weakened rapidly. However, the temperature would remain above normal for a good part of May and even the first half of June until the southwest monsoon sets in, said weather blogger K Srikanth.

Vellore registered the highest temperature of 42.3 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal while Karur saw mercury soaring 3.8 degrees above normal.

