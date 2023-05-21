Woman held for murdering ex-boyfriend 10 years ago

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police have tracked a 44-year-old woman to Andhra Pradesh and arrested her for murdering her former boyfriend 10 years ago in Mangadu.Police identified the accused as Radhika of Pathirimedu in Mangadu. Back in 2012, she met S Abhimanyu of Tiruvannamalai district, a married man who was staying in Guindy and working as a construction worker. Radhika was also married and had two sons.

However, they got into a relationship. In 2013, Radhika began another relationship with Babu of Poonamallee, who had enmity with Abhimanyu while working in a different construction site. Radhika soon broke the relationship with Abhimanyu and moved in with Babu. However, Abhimanyu continued harassing Radhika physically.

In March 2013, Radhika invited Abhimanyu to her house in Mangadu for a drink. When Abhimanyu arrived, Radhika and Babu beat him with a wooden log and strangled him to death. They packed his body in a gunny back and dumped it in a septic tank, a police officer said.

Porur police registered a case in this connection and, a few days after the murder, Babu surrendered before a magistrate court. However, Radhika went absconding after putting her two sons in an ‘ashram.’

A special team tracked Radhika to Andhra Pradesh, where had married again and been working as a construction worker. Police arrested her on Friday and brought her to the city. She was remanded to judicial custody.

