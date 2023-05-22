Building the vernacular picture

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Our choices in buildings and houses have evolved over the years — from caves to skyscrapers. Living in glass boxes with a view of the city skyline might bring us close to keeping up with the trends but at the same time, all this takes us away from the environment that moulded us. At a time when we are looking at grandeur with a touch of sustainability, architects point towards an age-old formula — vernacular architectural practices.

Here, the local resources are used and the local craftsmen make the best from the particular region. It promotes sustainability and indigenous choices. But is a shift from contemporary models to vernacular architecture an available option? Will it be economically viable? Will it guarantee longevity?

All these questions can plunge you into a confused state. But the architects in Chennai share that vernacular architecture is still a great option. With examples and experiences of creating homes, they give us a clearer picture.

Understanding the architecture

Senior architect Kurian George Vattakunnel says, “Vernacular is a word that is popularised by the colonial power to denote the local architecture. In certain parts of the city, you will see particular kinds of wood being used or the arrangement of rooms. This comes from a certain trial and error and you apply it across the place. The temples, mosques, and churches will look the same. The efficiency of the available natural materials drove the making of the buildings in vernacular architecture. Every place has a vernacular way of doing things. In Rajasthan and Gujarat, you see examples of how people are using mud. All these ways of building and living are something that a set of people has come up with.”

The architect adds that the city we live in is not a single space anymore. “We are talking about a global space that is local at the same time. Now, we cannot always look for vernacular because our materials are not vernacular anymore. Since we have a contract-based construction, we have similar patterns everywhere. Those days we had artisans and craftsmen. Some people built their own houses, and others who couldn’t do it themselves took the help of artisans. The artisans had their calculations and they used to calculate how to use the wood or certain materials effectively without any wastage. This knowledge they have is not taught academically, instead, it is learnt and passed on over generations,” he explains.

Need of the hour

As the flag of sustainability is upheld now in most areas, principal architect Srinidhi Venugopal agrees that there is a spotlight on vernacular buildings and development. She also adds that vernacular reflects the culture and traditions of a particular place giving a deep insight into the legacy of architectural choices.

Anything vernacular is more sustainable than modern practices, comments principal architect Goutam Seetharaman, Centre for Vernacular Architecture, Chennai. The architects agree that even though the shift in choosing vernacular architecture is best suited for smaller cities as they will have more materials available, resourcing materials to the city is always an option.

Goutam shares, “Building with concrete has become the norm but buildings don’t always have to be like that. Even in a place like Chennai, there are various areas where the soil is good. We can build with a stone foundation and use a load-bearing structure and kick off the vernacular practices.”

Linking vernacular and modern

Rather than opting for an entirely vernacular way of production, making step-by-step suitable choices can be a good start. Srinidhi shares, “It will be great to build a connection between vernacular architecture and the contemporary world. We have to look into how we can apply these to modern buildings.”

To begin with, the architects have to study the local regions to research how they can incorporate vernacular practices into modern buildings.

“For a project at Samkarandapalayalam, a village near Kangayam, we saw that the local buildings had limestone and mud mortar. Thus, we used limestone to build the walls for the single-storeyed farmhouse, 1,200 sq ft,” shares Samyuktha, architect and founder of Earth Building.

Sharing a few more examples, Goutam says, “When we did a farmhouse near Vedanthangal, we first went around the farmhouse to see the available materials and how people around the village build houses. We found a granite factory there and got the waste materials they usually dump from there. We built the foundation and a few walls out of the granite factory waste stones. After two years, the granite factory owner increased the price of the stones because the demand for the stones increased after people saw our model.”

Another practice is creating the foundation from the materials from the site. Goutham says, “For another project, a big 80-acre farm, we got to labour and cut the stones from the site itself since it was a rocky area. Also, we got the mud from the same place. When we dig wells, we pile up small stones. Rather than wasting them, we can use that for building. These are a few simple vernacular practices.”

Making an addition to the simple choices that are vernacular in nature, Srinidhi adds, “When most of us are caged in glass buildings all the time, there is no scope for natural ventilation. But giving ventilation at a greater height has its advantages and cools the room naturally.

Challenges of the choice

Just because vernacular guarantees sustainability doesn’t mean that people have to take it up. Vernacular practices should be only taken up if the client knows what they really want. It takes more time and labour than other projects, comments Stanzi Phunzhog, founder of Earth Building. Concurring, Goutam says, “Increasing the labour cost will be a challenge. Unless people have that kind of patience, don’t opt for it. For builders who think only in terms of business, this is not a good option.

This is for people who value it.” He adds that the cost is debatable. “In cities like Chennai and Bengaluru, the practices might be expensive. This has advantages in the long run as it has lesser maintenance,” he says. Making changes in small buildings can be an easier task but the architects agree that the projects can even extend to G+3 buildings.

When Chennai already has a lot of buildings from the British era, including the High Court building and Senate House, its longevity and legacy already give a green flag for vernacular architecture.

Kurian concludes, “Going forward, we need to be looking at scientific methods of choosing materials. We are living in a time that is characterised by democracy. We are celebrating individuality. We have to look at not only the architecture of the building but also the architecture of the community. This is something that we have forgotten.”



