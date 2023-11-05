Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail deploys 350 water pumps to drain stagnant water in flooded areas

The collected water will be stored in a 1.25 lakh litre Panagal Park sump constructed by CMRL and then diverted to the Nandanam canal.

The pumps have been set up at all the three corridors of Phase-2 project | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has deployed 350 water pumps with various capacities to monitor rising water levels and to bale out water from flooded areas during the monsoon, a release said. The pumps have been set up at all three corridors of Phase-2 project: Corridor 3 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri-SIPCOT), Corridor 4 (Lighthouse to Poonamallee Depot), and Corridor 5 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur).

A total of 145 pumps have been set up in Corridor 3, with 55 in Madhavaram-Kellys section, 33 in Kellys-Taramani section, nine in Moolakadai-Perambur section, 16 in Otteri-Kellys section, 13 in Kilpauk-Taramani section, 16 in Nehru Nagar-Sholinganallur section, and 3 in Sholinganallur-Siruseri SIPCOT section. Similarly, 102 pumps have been deployed in Corridor 4, with 11 in the Lighthouse-Boat Club section, 61 in the Boat Club-Powerhouse section, 19 in the Powerhouse-Porur Bypass section, 6 in the Porur Bypass-Poonamallee Bypass section, five at Poonamallee Depot.

Another 103 pumps have been set up in Corridor 5, with 10 at Madhavaram Depot, 50 in Assisi Nagar-CMBT section, 10 in CMBT-Puzhuthivakkam section, and 33 in Puzhuthivakkam-Elcot section.Chennai metro has also installed four pumps in Panagal Park -- two with 100 HP motor capacity and one with 25 HP and one 10 HP motor capacity.

The collected water will be stored in a 1.25 lakh litre Panagal Park sump constructed by CMRL and then diverted to the Nandanam canal.CMRL said it is working closely with Chennai Corporation to ensure that the city is well-prepared for the season, the release added.

