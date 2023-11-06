Divine tales of love in an artistic fusion

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the monochromatic walls of the Art Houz gallery in Nungambakkam, canvases with vibrant splashes of gold told tales of Lord Krishna and Radha. Artist Tejasmi Honey’s Tanjore Painting Fusion Art exhibition over the weekend invited the audience to delve into these tales that blend heritage and history. “Thanjavur paintings aren’t mere artworks, but they are a craft in themselves,” says Tejasmi, the curator of the show, while talking about the significance of Thanjavur paintings. The exhibition, inaugurated by DGP Shankar Jiwal, paid homage to the centuries-old art form while simultaneously embracing the modern nuances of combining diverse regional painting techniques.

Artistic convergence

Talking about her foray into a unique blend of diverse painting styles, Tejasmi recounts, “An unexpected turn of events is what I would call it. One day, while engrossed in a Pattachitra painting, an idea struck me. I decided to overlay the artwork with gold foil, drawing inspiration from the Thanjavur tradition. Surprisingly, the result was a stunning fusion of these two distinct forms,” shares the artist, who originally hails from Odisha.

Taking a look back at her artistic journey, she elaborates that what initially began as an experiment with two painting techniques gradually paved the way for the emergence of other artistic fusions, including the ones that were presented at the showcase. “When my husband was posted in Thanjavur, I used to spend countless hours travelling through villages there in pursuit of learning the art,” she says. Starting with a few countable paintings in hand, she says that it took her approximately four years to curate the entire collection that was displayed for this showcase.

Canvases of love

Beyond the divine tales, one couldn’t help but marvel at the precision, especially the intricate details and vivid colour palettes used, all signalling the distinct nature of the artworks. Other regional masterpieces such as Kerala’s murals, Madhya Pradesh’s painting techniques, the vibrant Madhubani style of Bihar, and Gujarat’s rich artistic heritage also adorned the walls of the gallery.

“The showcased paintings are inspired by the eternal love story of Krishna and Radha. Their love is my universal source of inspiration, and whenever love is mentioned, it beautifully transcends the boundaries of my imagination,” she says. The 44 paintings on display marked the re-entry of the artist into the field, who had the misfortune of losing her artworks during the Chennai floods of 2015. This being her second solo exhibition, she concludes saying that it’s her family’s and friends’ support that led the way towards success.

As the golden threads and stone works added charm to the narrative, the exhibition drew its curtains down, highlighting how distinct artworks can complement each other without disturbing their natural balance.



